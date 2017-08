Kenyan Girls Use Technology to Combat Genital Cutting

“It’s still fresh in my mind, the scene of female genital mutilation,” said Purity Achieng, a 17-year-old from Kenya. Achieng was speaking on stage in the finals of the Technovation Challenge World Pitch Summit, a competition that invites girls from around the world to come up with tech solutions to local community problems. Since it began in 2009, 15,000 girls from more than 100 countries have participated in the competition. Achieng and her team of four other Kenyan teen girls call themselves “The Restorers.” They are taking on...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

