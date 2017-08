Kenyan Girls Use Technology to Combat Female Genital Mutilation

At least 200 million girls and women have undergone female genital mutilation in 30 countries. And according to UNICEF, 44 million are girls 14 years old and younger. One group of Kenyan teens is standing up to this archaic so called “right of passage” and offering would be victims a possibly life saving alternative --- with an app. Deana Mitchell reports from Silicon Valley....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

