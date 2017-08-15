Kenyan Election Official Not Allowed to Fly to US
Kenyan officials say a top electoral official, among those who oversaw Kenya’s disputed presidential election, has been stopped from traveling to the U.S. The officials who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals said Wednesday that commissioner Roselyn Akombe was stopped by security agents from boarding a flight to New York late Tuesday. Officials say her luggage was offloaded and she was told to seek clearance to travel from the director of immigration. Opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the official results of the presidential election, which show...
