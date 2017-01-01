Kenyan baby dies after being 'beaten by police' in protest crackdown

A six-month old girl was choked with tear gas and then beaten by police in Kenya, her parents allege. She was one of the victims of a bloody crackdown on post-election protests....

Published By: DW World - Today

