Kenya Senate Approves Electoral Law Changes Amid Fears of Rigging

Kenya's Senate on Friday approved changes to election laws that would allow manual counting of ballot results, which the opposition calls a back door to rigging this year's presidential vote. President Uhuru Kenyatta is running again for the August election. He is now expected to sign the amendment bill into law. The opposition coalition, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice Presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, said legislators of the ruling coalition in the Senate have "committed a great betrayal on the people of...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - 3 days ago

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News