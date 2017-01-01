Kenya President to Accept Court’s Ruling on Election Results, Though He Disagrees
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Friday he would honor the Supreme Court ruling that nullified his election win last month, even though he “personally disagrees” with the decision. While he said he would accept the ruling, Kenyatta criticized the court, saying “six people have decided they will go against the will of the people.” Kenya's Supreme Court nullified the results of the election due to “irregularities and illegalities” committed by the electoral board during the vote, which the court said harmed the integrity of the election. Opposition leader Raila Odinga...
