Kenya Opposition Leader Says Will Not Share Power
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power, two days after the Supreme Court voided last month's presidential election and ordered a new poll within 60 days. "We will not share power," Odinga, speaking in Kiswhali outside a church in Nairobi, said. "We will not divide the loaf," a well-known local reference to power. He also repeated his statement after Friday's court ruling that the opposition would not participate in the re-run of the election without changes to the election commission. On Friday...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
