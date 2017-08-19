Kenya Opposition Files Petition on Presidential Election Outcome

Kenya’s opposition coalition has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the re-election of incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. The petition was filed 90 minutes before the deadline and includes more than 25,000 pages in an affidavit. Speaking after filing the petition the lead lawyer and opposition politician James Orengo described the just concluded election as a sham and said he has evidence to prove it. “This petition has been prepared meticulously, and the major consideration which constitutes the theme of this petition that this election is sham and a sham...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

