Kenya Opposition Files Petition on Presidential Election Outcome
Kenya’s opposition coalition has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the re-election of incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. The petition was filed 90 minutes before the deadline and includes more than 25,000 pages in an affidavit. Speaking after filing the petition the lead lawyer and opposition politician James Orengo described the just concluded election as a sham and said he has evidence to prove it. “This petition has been prepared meticulously, and the major consideration which constitutes the theme of this petition that this election is sham and a sham...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Kenyan opposition challenges election result at Supreme Court DW World (Yesterday) - A coalition fighting to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta has formally requested a review of the...
- Kenyan Opposition Files Court Challenge of Election Results VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya's opposition coalition went to the Supreme Court late on Friday to challenge the results...
- In the last 2 days
- Ruling Party Consolidates Power in Kenyan Elections VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Nairobi roads have returned to their usual pre-election bustle and Kenyans have gone back to...
- EU Pushes for Kenya to Release Local Voting Results VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenyan electoral officials should release local result forms from last week's disputed presidential election, says...
- In the last 3 days
- Kenya election body pressured to publish result forms The Citizen (2 days ago) - Observers piled pressure on Kenya's election commission Thursday to finish publishing results forms from every...
- Opposition to Contest Kenyan Presidential Election in Court VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Since Friday, when Kenya's electoral commission announced President Uhuru Kenyatta had been re-elected, opposition candidate...
- Kenyans Voted Along Ethnic, Geographic Lines to Re-elect Kenyatta VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Kenyans voted mainly along ethnic and geographic lines to give President Uhuru Kenyatta a second...
- Last 1 Week
- Opinion: Kenya - from the court of the people to the courts of law DW World (3 days ago) - Opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced he will contest the election results in court. For...
- Kenya's Odinga to take poll dispute to top court DW World (3 days ago) - Defeated Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said Wednesday he has decided to take his claims...
- Kenya election: Raila Odinga to challenge result in court BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - The opposition leader had previously refused to appeal against President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory....
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 19..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - JB baada ya kusikia Barcelona wamepeleka ofa ya tatu Liverpool
- - Serikali yafafanua alichosema Lissu kuhusu Bombardier kukamatwa
- - ZIMBABWE IMEJIBU, ACHA MAISHA YAENDELEE
- - Tundu Lissu aivuruga serikali ya JPM
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mambo 10 yaliyompa cheo kinara Makinikia, Ni umafia kama wa filamu mauaji ya msauzi Dar
- - Baada ya Elimu bure, ufahamu mpango mwingine wa kuboresha Elimu
- - Serikali yakuna kichwa shamba la Rais Mwinyi kuhakikiwa Moro
- - HAMISA MOBETTO AMTAJA BABA HALISI WA MTOTO
- - ‘Tuliondoka kwa machela, tumerudi tukitembea’
- - Bayern Munich na Monaco waanza vyema kuteta mataji yao
- - Ulimboka amtahadharisha Omog
- - Washambuliaji Simba kunoa makali kwa Gulioni leo
- - BREAKING: Mbunge wa Bunda Mjini Ester Bulaya amekamatwa na Polisi
- - Msaidizi mkuu wa Donald Trump katika ikulu ya White House Steve Bannon afutwa
- - How anti-poaching hero was shot dead
- - Uchaguzi Kenya: Upinzani wawasilisha kesi ya kupinga ushindi wa Kenyatta
- - PROF.MRUMA WA KAMATI YA MAKINIKIA ATEULIWA TENA
- - Trump amfukuza Bannon White House
- - Lissu aibua jambo ndege ya Bombardier
- - LISSU AIBUKA NA BOMBARDIER
- - Zuio Bodi ya CUF Lipumba lazingirwa na mapingamizi mahakamani
- - NASA yawasilisha kesi mahakama ya juu Kenya
- - Ester Bulaya atiwa nguvuni Tarime
- - JAJI MARAGA ASHIKILIA URAIS WA KENYATTA
- - Hatimaye NASA yawasilisha kesi mahakamani kupinga ushindi wa Kenyatta
- - Taarifa za Mwanamke Mtanzania kukamatwa na Dawa za Kulevya India
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Jumamosi 19.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke
- - Manji mgonjwa, ashindwa kuhudhuria mahakamani
- - Polisi Tanzania waanzisha msako mkali kuwatafuta waliomuua Wayne Lotter