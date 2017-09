Kenya Faces Challenges New Presidential Polls

It's been four days, but some Kenyans are still shocked that the Supreme Court nullified the results of last month's presidential election, citing ‘irregularities and illegalities’ in the transmission of results. “It’s the first time that one arm of the government and specifically, the judiciary, has been brave enough, if I can use those words, to stick to the constitutional provisions and the rule of law, and therefore, overturn the declaration of a sitting president who was declared president-elect,” said Adams Oloo, senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi. ...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

