Kenya Election Re-run - Straight Talk Africa

This week on Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali examines the Kenyan election re-run challenges. Shaka is joined by Vincent Makori, a Kenyan and host of Africa 54, who has been covering elections in his country of origin for years, Anita Ragan, a fellow Kenyan and energy consultant and John Aristotle Phillips of Aristotle Inc. an expert in political campaigning....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

