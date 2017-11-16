Kenya Court to Rule on Presidential Election Cases on Monday

Kenya's Supreme Court will rule on Monday on cases that seek to nullify the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta last month and the judges could order a fresh vote or clear the way for the incumbent to be sworn in for a second term. The two cases appear to represent a final chance for legal scrutiny of the Oct. 26 election and the ruling could end a protracted political crisis in which more than 60 people have been killed. Kenya is a hub for trade, diplomacy and security in East...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News