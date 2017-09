Kenya Braces for Court Ruling on Election Challenge

Kenya braced for further protests Friday as the Supreme Court was expected to rule on the opposition’s challenge to last month’s presidential election, with police deployed to sensitive areas of the capital, Nairobi. Opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims that the electronic voting results were hacked and manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term with 54 percent of the vote. Odinga also went to court to challenge Kenyatta’s previous election win in 2013 but failed. Security was tight around the courthouse with armed police...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

