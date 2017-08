Kenya Bans Plastic Bags

Kenya has become the latest African country to ban the use of polythene plastic bags, imposing stiff fines and even jail time for anyone found using, importing or manufacturing the bags. In one of the biggest garbage dumping sites in Nairobi, it was business as usual Monday. Loads of plastic bags full of garbage were brought in, a testament to their widespread use in the capital. But no more, says the government. A new law went into effect Monday making the manufacture, sale and use of polythene plastic bags illegal....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

