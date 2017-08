Kenya’s Supreme Court Opens Hearings on Presidential Election

Following pre-trial discussions over the weekend, Kenya's Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments on the opposition party’s petition contesting results of the August 8th presidential election. The official results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta defeating Raila Odinga by about 1.4 million votes. But since election day, the National Super Alliance, or NASA, opposition coalition has argued that the voting system was hacked, leading to what they call a "stolen election." The Supreme Court’s first order of business Monday was the opposition’s request for access to the electoral commission’s servers,...

