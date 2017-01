Ivory Coast Begins Paying Bonuses to Mutinous Soldiers

Ivory Coast's government has begun paying bonuses to soldiers who staged a two-day mutiny earlier this month, leaders of the revolt said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at quelling unrest that could undermine the country's post-war success story. Soldiers poured out of their barracks and seized the top cocoa grower's second-largest city, Bouake, on Jan. 6 in an uprising that quickly spread across the West African nation, forcing the government to capitulate to the mutineers' demands. Negotiators for the mutineers say that, among other promises, the government agreed to...

