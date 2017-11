Ivory Coast Awarded $525M Grant from US Millennium Challenge Corporation

This week Ivory Coast signed a nearly $525 million compact grant with the U.S. government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation, money that will be spent over a five-year period to spur economic growth in the West African country and promote regional stability and security. The Ivorian government will contribute $22 million to the various projects designed to support growth and private investment by building up workers' skills and reducing transportation costs. “The money in education will be used to build classrooms to improve skills, because youth employment is an objective of the...

