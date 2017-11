Israel Moves to Deport 40,000 African Migrants

The fate of 40,000 African migrants in Israel remains unclear after lawmakers approved a proposal to deport them. The Cabinet in Jerusalem voted unanimously Sunday to close the isolated Holot detention facility in the Negev Desert. Holot houses thousands of Africans who entered Israel illegally. The center is due to shut down in three months, and residents will face the option of leaving the country or going to prison. Impoverished Africans, mostly from war-torn Eritrea and Sudan, swarmed across Israel’s southern border with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula from around 2006 until...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

