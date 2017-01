Is JPM on track for ‘New Deal’ for Tanzania?

In Her Britannic Majesty’s language, the word ‘deal’ (noun) generally means a business transaction, or a bargain; an arrangement for mutual advantage. Thus a dirty deal; a clean deal; a ‘raw deal’ (describes an iniquitously unfair treatment), and a ‘square deal’ – implying fair treatment…...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

