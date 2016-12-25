Iraqi Christians hold Christmas mass in town retaken from 'Islamic State' (IS)
Iraqi Christians from a town recently retaken from IS have held a Christmas Eve mass for the first time in two years. But with the frontline in the battle for Mosul nearby, few have returned to their homes....
Published By: DW World - Today
