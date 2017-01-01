Iran's climate efforts 'not affected by conflict with US'
The adverse effects of climate change and global warming have been increasingly felt by Iran over the past decade. DW spoke to Iran's COP23 delegation chief Majid Shafie-Pour about actions to mitigate these problems....
Published By: DW World - Today
