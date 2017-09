Iran Confirms 4 Americans' 10-Year Prison Sentences

An American student and three other people linked to the U.S. - either citizens or permanent residents - have lost appeals against 10-year prison sentences they are serving for alleged espionage, Iranian authorities said Sunday. Princeton student Xiyue Wang was imprisoned last summer while conducting dissertation research in Iran. He was subsequently convicted of "collaborating with foreign governments" and sent to prison. Tehran's prosecutor confirmed Sunday that his appeal had been rejected. Wang was born in China but is a U.S. citizen, enrolled in a doctoral program at Princeton University....

