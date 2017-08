IOM: No Reports of Migrant Deaths in Mediterranean in Past 20 Days

The International Organization for Migration reports no migrants have died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea over the past 20 days. It adds migrant fatalities in general appear to be on the decline. The central Mediterranean Sea route from Libya to Italy is much favored by African migrants who risk their lives on smugglers boats desperate to reach Europe. While this route might become a gateway to a better life for some, it also is notorious for taking the lives of many. The International Organization for Migration reports a total of...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News