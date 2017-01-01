International Community Vows to Support Zimbabwe as Former VP Returns

Zimbabwe's former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa who fled for his safety two weeks ago after being sacked by then President Robert Mugabe is back home and is promising what he called a "new and unfolding democracy." As Zimbabweans await his swearing in, expected Friday, Britain, Germany, China and others in the international community are vowing to help the country move forward. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports....

