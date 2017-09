Interior Minister: Gbagbo Allies Behind Attacks in Ivory Coast

A group of allies of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, including at least one living in exile in neighboring Ghana, are behind a wave of attacks on security installations this year, the interior minister said Thursday. Thirty-five people, a number of them soldiers, have been arrested for involvement in the "destabilization project," according to a statement released by Sidiki Diakite following a meeting of the National Security Council. Francophone West Africa's biggest economy has been shaken by army mutinies, violent protests by former rebels, and a spate of attacks...

