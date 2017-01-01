In Togo, Hundreds of Thousands Rally Against Gnassinbe Rule

Mobile internet services were blocked in Togo Thursday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests demanding an end to the five-decade dynastic hold on power by President Faure Gnassingbe and his family. Hundreds of thousands of people, urged on by leaders of Togo's opposition parties, took to the streets of the capital, Lome, and several other cities calling for Gnassingbe to leave office once his term ends in 2020, and for a constitutional amendment to reimpose presidential term limits. A law was passed in 1992 that limited the...

VOA Africa - Today

