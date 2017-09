In Somalia's 'City of Danger,' Hope Takes Shape of Nighttime Soccer Game

For the first time in more than 30 years, thousands of residents and fans watched a nighttime soccer match in Mogadishu, often described as the world's most dangerous capital. Thousands of fans enjoyed the event at Konis Stadium, which the international soccer organization FIFA recently renovated. Although the match, the final of a citywide club tournament for 16- to 18-year-olds, took place under tight security, it was historic for the city, which has dealt with terrorist suicide bombings and anarchy. After the match, in which Waberi beat Hodan 3-0, Mogadishu...

