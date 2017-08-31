In Slain Journalist's Honor, South Sudanese in US Postpone Flag-raising Ceremony
The South Sudanese community of Philadelphia has postponed a flag-raising ceremony out of respect for the late U.S. journalist Christopher Allen, who was killed in South Sudan last Saturday. Allen, who grew up outside Philadelphia, was embedded with rebel forces when he was shot and killed by government soldiers during a battle near the Uganda border. The government said he was fighting on the side of the rebels; a rebel spokesman said Allen carried only a camera. The Philadelphia mayor's office was set to raise South Sudan's flag at City...
