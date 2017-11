IMF: Angola in 'Mild Recovery' but Macroeconomic Challenges Remain

The Angolan economy is set to grow 1.1 percent this year as sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest economy enjoys a mild recovery, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday following a 10-day visit to the country. But Ricardo Velloso, the Brazilian economist who led the visit, said macroeconomic imbalances remain that need to be tackled by the new government. In a statement, he highlighted the wide spread between the parallel and official market exchange rates and a backlog of foreign exchange purchase requests in commercial banks as points of continuing concern. Velloso said...

