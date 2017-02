Hundreds of Nigerians Protest Corruption; Buhari Ill Abroad

Hundreds of Nigerians marched Monday to protest poverty and corruption as President Muhammadu Buhari's prolonged absence abroad for medical tests raises political and economic tensions. "Nigerians are frustrated and tired with this absentee government," activist Omoyele Sowore said as he marched in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city. Protesters carried placards saying: "Unemployed people hungry and angry." Prices of food and other goods have soared as Nigeria confronts low international prices for oil on which the government depends and a devalued naira currency because of massive foreign currency shortages. Turnout was small...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

