Hospital Officials: Nearly 500 Dead in Sierra Leone Mudslides
Churches across Sierra Leone held special services Sunday in memory of those killed in mudslides and flooding earlier this week, as hospital officials announced the toll had risen to nearly 500 bodies collected. More than 600 people remain missing and rescue officials have warned that the chances of finding survivors are decreasing each day. The death toll earlier stood at 450. The Inter-Religious Council called for the services to be held Sunday in honor of the deceased, as special prayers and recitals were offered in mosques Friday and Sunday. The...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Interim court injunction stops Johansen from running Sierra Leone FA BBC News Africa (Today) - An interim court injunction temporarily stops Isha Johansen from governing as President of the Sierra...
- In the last 2 days
- Cry Sierra Leone BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Reporter Umaru Fofana reflects on a week that saw horrific mudslide and flooding in the...
- In the last 3 days
- Sierra Leone's deadly floods and mudslides were 'a man made disaster' DW World (2 days ago) - Floods and mudslides that left more than 400 people are believed to have been man...
- Death Toll in Sierra Leone Mudslides Tops 400 VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The United Nations said Friday the death toll from mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown...
- Mass Burials Begin; Leader Vows ‘Sierra Leone Will Rise Again’ VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Sierra Leone’s government began burying more than 350 people killed earlier this week in mudslides...
- Last 1 Week
- Mass burial for Sierra Leone mudslide victims BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - The search continues for some 600 people still missing following the disaster in the capital...
- Mass Burials Begin in Sierra Leone After Massive Mudslides VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Mass burials will begin Thursday for victims of mudslides and floods that took place earlier...
- Sierra Leone international Khalifa Jabbie makes mudslide donation BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Sierra Leone internationla Khalifa Jabbie makes donation to victims of the Freetown mudslide as Caf...
- Sierra Leone 'still in shock' after deadly floods DW World (3 days ago) - Sierra Leone has begun Thursday mass burials of the hundreds of victims of the deadly...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 20..Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: ACACIA wafunguka, Lissu, Serikali hapatoshi
- - TSHISHIMBI APEWA MAJUKUMU 3 MAZITO YANGA
- - Mbunge Msukuma kamjibu Tundu Lissu kuhusu Bombardier
- - YANGA JEURI, BOCCO KIBURI
- - PICHA 18: Nyumba tatu za kifahari za Lugumi zinazopigwa mnada
- - KITAELEWEKA MAMBO MATANO YA KUTAZAMA KIKOSI CHA SIMBA
- - Inasemekana zimebaki saa chache Mbappe amwage wino katika klabu hii
- - ‘Wanasiasa chanzo cha Bombadier kukamatwa’
- - SAKATA LA BOMBARDIER: LISSU, SERIKALI HAPATOSHI
- - UTAFITI: Wanawake huvutiwa zaidi na wanaume wanaokula aina hii ya chakula
- - Tanzania yakiri ununuzi wa Bombadier uko matatani
- - MO Dewji muda mchache baada ya wanachama 1216 wa Simba kuridhia mabadiliko
- - Nyumba zinazopigwa Mnada DSM baada ya Mmiliki kushindwa kulipa kodi TRA
- - Bombardier yashikiliwa
- - Ajib, Ngoma waifanyia tizi maalumu Simba
- - Mahakama yazuia bomoabomoa kwa nyumba 286 Dar
- - AGOSTI 23 KUWAONDOA LWANDAMINA, OMOG
- - Manowari ya jeshi la Marekani, USS Indianapolis, iliyozama miaka 72 iliyopita yapatikana
- - TUCTA YACHOKONOA ‘DUDE’ VYETI FEKI
- - Mchezo wa Kirafiki Kati ya Simba na Timu ya Gulioni Uliofanyika Uwanja wa Amaan Timu ya Simba Imeshinda Bao 5-0
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Jumapili 20.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke
- - MABADILIKO SIMBA ASILIMIA 98
- - “Tumuombee Rais Magufuli maana sisi ndio tuliomuajiri…” – Matiko
- - CCM YATIA MGUU MGOGORO WA MEYA MWANZA
- - Safari ya Ndemla Sweden yaiva
- - Kisiwa Kinachopatikana Tanzania Ambapo Kulala Usiku Mmoja Inagharimu Zaidi ya Shilingi Milioni 22!
- - MAALIM SEIF AANDIKA WARAKA MZITO
- - Maalim Seif aendelea kulia na hujuma akimlima barua msajili
- - Ushindi wa kwanza wa Chelsea EPL msimu wa 2017/18