Helping vulnerable children in school performance

THERE is a research board documenting student and school performance for indigenous students from poor families. In recognition the major role that parents and families play in children’s academic achievements, a Tanga-based organisation, the Tanga International Competence Centre (TICC) is developing a system to create a permanent scheme to involve parents develop a framework to guide schools and families in creating what they called ‘family– school partnerships’....

read more...

Published By: Daily News Online Edition - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News