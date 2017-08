Hasten rolling out of new land programme

After a tough going, a soft option beckons. A pilot project being undertaken in three districts -- Kilombero, Malinyi and Ulanga -- to enable surveyed villages to reduce land conflicts and increase transparency is also expected to have huge economic benefits. If everything goes according to plan, it will accelerate agriculture growth and make a significant dent in poverty when it is rolled out countrywide....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

