Grace Mugabe's Fast Rise Rubbed Zimbabwe the Wrong Way

For 37 years, Robert Mugabe withstood challenges to his rule from former allies, from sanctions, from the opposition that nearly toppled him in the 2008 election. Today, it appears he has finally lost his grip on power, undone in part by the actions of his wife, first lady Grace Mugabe. While Zimbabwe's military said Wednesday it is not taking control of the government, its move to detain the Mugabes marks the first time since 1980 the president is clearly not in charge of the southern African nation. A message on...

