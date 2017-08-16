Grace Mugabe Seeks Diplomatic Immunity in South Africa Assault Case

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has sought diplomatic immunity in South Africa, where she is under investigation over the assault of a 20-year-old model in an upscale hotel, South African police said on Wednesday. Police also confirmed that Mugabe, the 52-year-old wife of Zimbabwe's leader Robert Mugabe, had failed to appear at a court hearing Tuesday relating to allegations she attacked Gabriella Engels with an electric extension cord. Engels' mother Debbie told Reuters her daughter had received 14 stitches on her head from Sunday's assault - which the mother did...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News