Grace Mugabe Drama Is Major Headache for Zimbabwe, South Africa

Zimbabwe’s first lady has requested diplomatic immunity for an incident in which she allegedly assaulted a young woman in Johannesburg. The incident has sparked public outrage in South Africa, and could also complicate relations between the neighboring countries. The accusations that Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe assaulted and badly hurt a young woman in an upscale Johannesburg hotel this week have grabbed international headlines. The incident has also created a major diplomatic headache for two neighbors who have delicate relations. Zimbabwe and South Africa are major trade partners. But in...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

