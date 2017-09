Global Survey: Generosity Declines Worldwide, But Africa Saves Day

The world's poorest continent continued to grow more generous according to a yearly index of charitable giving released on Tuesday, bucking the trend of otherwise declining signs of charity worldwide. Africa was in a 2016 survey the only continent to report a continent-wide increase of its index generosity score when compared to its five-year average. The score is a combined measure of respondents in 139 countries who were asked whether they had given money to a good cause, volunteered their time and helped a stranger. "Despite the many challenges our...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

