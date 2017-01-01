German woman dies of injuries from Barcelona terror attack
A German woman who was critically injured in a vehicle attack in Barcelona 10 days ago has died, health authorities say. Hundreds of thousands marched in the city on Saturday to condemn terrorist violence....
