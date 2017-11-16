German leaders cautious on topic of post-Mugabe Zimbabwe
President Robert Mugabe hasn't always been popular with German politicians — but that doesn't mean they're overjoyed that he has been deposed. German leaders hope any changes in Zimbabwe will be democratic....
Published By: DW World - Today
