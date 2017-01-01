German envoy granted access to jailed journalist and activist in Turkey
Germany's ambassador to Turkey has visited journalist Deniz Yucel and activist Peter Steudtner, German citizens detained in Turkey. They are among the nine German nationals currently imprisoned by the Erdogan government....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- 64 minors jailed as 56 others await trials The Citizen (Today) - A total of 64 children have been jailed in Ruanda Prison Juvenile Correctional Centre in...
- Jailed Hong Kong activist Wong back in court The Citizen (Today) - With hair newly shaven in accordance with Hong Kong prison rules, jailed pro-democracy activist Joshua...
- In the last 2 days
- Emmanuel Macron's first 100 days filled with tests DW World (Yesterday) - France elected a political maverick as president and granted him a huge parliamentary majority. A...
- Interpol: Who polices the world's police? DW World (Yesterday) - The controversial arrest of German author Dogan Akhanli by Spanish authorities on an Interpol warrant...
- In the last 3 days
- Spain releases Dogan Akhanli, German author detained on Turkish warrant DW World (2 days ago) - German-Turkish author Dogan Akhanli, who was detained in Spain after Turkey issued an Interpol arrest...
- Comedian, US civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies aged 84 DW World (2 days ago) - One of the first African-American comedians to perform regularly in front of white audiences, Dick...
Popular Posts
- - KESSY AJUTA KUIFAHAMU YANGA
- - Tundu Lissu azidi kupingwa
- - SIMBA YAKWEPA MTEGO HATARI WA YANGA
- - Bunduki zatumika kumkamata Lissu
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Umbea waifilisi benki, Alievujisha siri ya Bombardier kwa Lissu asakwa
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 23.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - YONDAN, CANNAVARO WATAWEZA KUMZUIA NIYONZIMA?
- - BREAKING: Polisi wameondoka na Tundu Lissu Mahakamani leo
- - NINJA APEWA KAZI MAALUMU YANGA
- - NIYONZIMA, OKWI, AJIB, TSHISHIMBI KUPAMBANA NA HALI ZAO KESHO
- - Lissu anyimwa dhamana
- - Serikali ya JPM yapigwa ‘dongo’
- - UPDATES: Tundu Lissu kahojiwa kwa tuhuma za makosa mawili
- - Kiranja wa upinzani Tanzania Tundu Lissu akamatwa tena
- - SIMBA VS YANGA: KAMA UNA PRESHA USIJE
- - SIMBA, YANGA ZASUBIRI HURUMA YA MKANDARASI
- - GAMBO AGOMEA AGIZO LA MAKAMU WA RAIS
- - Nyota hawa ukiwaona benchi ondoa presha
- - Magufuli anashitakika
- - Hesabu mpya za Yanga
- - BREAKING: Sumaye afunguka ishu ya Serikali kuchukua mashamba yake
- - Sumaye afunguka kuhusu mashamba yake
- - CHADEMA WALALAMIKIA VIONGOZI WAO KUPORWA MASHAMBA
- - Wafikishwa mahakamani kwa kula nyama za watu
- - HISIA ZANGU: Naanza kuzihesabu siku za Omog kwa vidole vya mkono
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Tundu Lissu alivyonaswa kikachero, Vigogo 12 CHADEMA kusekwa rumande
- - Lissu adaiwa kukamatwa
- - NGAO YA JAMII KESHO… MASHABIKI SIMBA, YANGA WAJIANDAE KISAIKOLOJIA
- - Afya ya Bulaya yaimarika Muhimbili
- - Mtazamo wa Ally Mayay saa chache kuelekea Simba vs Yanga