Geita girls’ monthly nightmare force them out of classes

GIRLS in Geita District are caught between a rock and a hard surface. Despite grappling with cultural norms and values that reduce them to mere sources of income upon marriage while on the other hand strive to dodge early pregnancies and marriage traps; they are disheartened by lack of sanitary facilities in schools....

read more...

Published By: Daily News Online Edition - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News