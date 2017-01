Gambia's New President Returning to Nation as New Era Begins

Gambia's President Adama Barrow is finally returning home Thursday, solidifying his position as the country's first new commander in chief in two decades after a political crisis that sent the previous ruler into exile. Barrow was scheduled to arrive in Gambia at 4 p.m. (16:00 GMT), coalition spokesman Halifa Sallah said. A larger ceremony will take place at a later date, he said. Gambians eagerly await Barrow, who has promised to reverse many of the authoritarian policies of former leader Yahya Jammeh, who was accused of imprisoning, torturing and killing...

