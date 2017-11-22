France Seeks UN Meeting on Apparent Slave Auctions in Libya
France is seeking an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the alleged sale of African migrants as slaves. President Emmanuel Macron called the video footage aired last week by U.S. news network CNN "scandalous" and "unacceptable." "It is a crime against humanity," Macron said after meeting with African Union chief Alpha Conde. "I hope we can go much further in the fight against traffickers who commit such crimes, and cooperate with all the countries in the network to dismantle these networks." CNN aired footage of an apparent...
