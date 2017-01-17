Four Gambian Ministers Resign as Neighboring States Prepare to Step in
Gambia's ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh's government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader unless he steps down by Thursday. Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup, has become increasingly isolated at home and abroad after he refused to accept his Dec. 1 defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow. The surprise loss was seen as a boost to democracy in the former British colony, which has had only two presidents since it gained independence in...
