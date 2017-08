Former Presidential Hopeful in Rwanda Said to Be in Custody

A women's rights activist and former presidential hopeful is in police custody in Rwanda, her brother said Thursday, raising concerns about the whereabouts of a rare challenger to longtime President Paul Kagame. Police have said Diane Rwigara is free after her home in the capital, Kigali, was searched on Wednesday. But Rwigara's brother Aristide, who lives in the United States, told The Associated Press that his sister was arrested Wednesday along with three siblings and their mother. Police have said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax...

