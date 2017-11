Former Colonial Power Britain Urges Peaceful Change in Zimbabwe After Military Takeover

Britain, the former colonial power in Zimbabwe, has urged restraint following the apparent ouster of the country's president, Robert Mugabe. A former leader in Zimbabwe's fight for independence in the 1970s, Mugabe has had an increasingly fraught relationship with Britain, which along with U.S. and European allies, accuses him of directing widespread human rights abuses. Henry Ridgwell reports from London....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

