For Trade in Frankincense, Harvesters Risk Life and Tree Limb

For millennia, Somalilanders have risked their lives to harvest sap of the frankincense tree for international export to be used in churches, French perfumes and cosmetics. Frankincense grows wild in the Cal Madow Mountains of Somaliland's Sanaag region, but the old trade is under threat as trees die from increased demand for their resin. Jason Patinkin reports....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News