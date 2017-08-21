Food Insecurity, Poverty Force Kenyan Girls Into 'Survival Sex'
Women and girls as young as 12 from Kenya's countryside are being forced into sex work to support families affected by prolonged drought. They have little or no education and travel at least 50 kilometers (30 miles) to reach urban areas, working in unsafe conditions far from their homes. “Since I was raped, I entered into prostitution, because I saw that is something that my family depends on,” a 24-year-old mother told the International Rescue Committee (IRC). “It is not something good, but the need to care for these children...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 days
- Kenyan Girls Use Technology to Combat Genital Cutting VOA Africa (Yesterday) - “It’s still fresh in my mind, the scene of female genital mutilation,” said Purity Achieng,...
- Kenyan Girls Use Technology to Combat Female Genital Mutilation VOA Africa (Yesterday) - At least 200 million girls and women have undergone female genital mutilation in 30 countries....
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 21..Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Walioshikilia Bombadier wamlima barua JPM
- - Wasomi wahoji uzalendo wa Lissu
- - KARIA KUJIUZULU TFF
- - ZITTO AIRARUA SERIKALI SAKATA LA BOMBARDIER
- - YANGA YAIWAHI SIMBA KWA REFA
- - Serikali yabanwa sakata la Bombardier kuzuiwa Canada
- - TSHISHIMBI KAMA MATIC
- - Uteuzi mwingine wa Rais Magufuli leo August 21, 2017
- - PICHA 4: Kutoka Msoga Chalinze shambani kwa Rais Mstaafu JK
- - Maghorofa ya Lugumi kupigwa mnada
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Serikali yabanwa sakata la Bombardier, Hofu maiti 15 zikikutwa kwenye viroba
- - Huku au kule, August 23 ni Ajibu au Niyonzima?
- - MO APEWA RASMI SIMBA, WAMBURA…
- - Mbinu za ‘kishamba’ zitampa Lwandamina ushindi wa kwanza vs Simba
- - Bulaya sasa ahamishiwa Bugando
- - NEC yateua madiwani 12 viti maalum
- - Profesa Mukandala aburuzwa kortini
- - KIUNGO MPYA YANGA: MTAMSAHAU NIYONZIMA
- - Al Shabaab wamnyima raha Rais Kenyatta
- - MANCHESTER UNITED TUSIIPUZE , TUKAIDHARAU.
- - Manowari ya Marekani yagongana na meli ya mafuta pwani mwa Singapore
- - KOCHA YUPI ATATIMULIWA AGOSTI 23?
- - MAHEKALU YA LUGUMI KUPIGWA MNADA
- - Bulaya bado analishwa
- - Maneno 12 kayaandika Dr. Mengi leo August 21, 2017
- - MOJA KWA MOJA: Tazama jua likipatwa na mwezi Marekani
- - USHINDI WA CONTE ULIKUWA BAHATI AU UWEZO ?
- - Morocco bus sexual assault: Four arrested over attack
- - AudioMPYA: Fid Q Ft Diamond Platnumz & Rayvanny – Ni Fresh REMIX