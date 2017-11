Fire Destroys Much of Cameroon’s Parliament Building

In Cameroon, an investigation is underway into the cause of an overnight fire that destroyed much of the country's parliament. Hundreds of firefighters battled the late night fire ravaging Cameroon’s parliament building. Sule Ndundat is an official of the fire brigade. "We met the fourth floor completely consumed by the fire, so we concentrated ourselves on saving what could be saved," said Ndundat. By daybreak, four of the seven floors had been consumed by the blaze, though no one was harmed. Issa Tchiroma, Cameroon government spokesperson, says...

