FGM Survivors, Rescuers Tell of Harrowing Experiences

Kenya is fighting female genital mutilation by sheltering at-risk girls at a boarding school in the Maasai region. Deputy head teacher Lucy Itore has rescued more than 100 girls and sheltered them at the Ilbisil Boarding Primary School in Kajiado, where the Maasai live and practice FGM. FGM is a cultural practice that practitioners say ensures a girl’s purity and eligibility for marriage. A family member or practitioner often performs the cutting and mutilation of a girl’s genitals. Sometimes the cut removes the clitoris. Sometimes the vulva is sliced and...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

