Fastjet warns the unemployed against falling prey to fake recruitment ads

Dar es Salaam. Budget airline, fastjet, distanced itself from ongoing online recruitment advertisements yesterday, saying some unscrupulous individuals were circulating the ‘fraudulent’ messages to meet their own selfish motives. “Fastjet Tanzania takes its recruitment drives and processes very seriously and communicates recruitment information only via official fastjet channels,” the company’s spokesperson, Ms Lucy Mbogoro, said in a statement yesterday. She called upon the community to remain vigilant when responding to advertisements, in particular where participation or application fees are noted....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

